KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Regional Forensic Center is working to identify a woman whose body was found last summer.

According to the forensic center, her body was found on August 16, 2022 in a homeless camp near the Fourth and Gill neighborhood in Knoxville. Efforts have been made to identify her through comparing radiographic and dental x-rays with half a dozen missing person cases, the center’s wrote on Facebook.

She was estimated to be around 33 to 55 years old. The woman’s profile in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) says she was white, roughly 5-feet-tall, and had blond or strawberry blond hair. Two distinctive features listed on her NamUs profile include an 8-inch transverse scar on her lower abdomen and a 2-inch scar on the midline of her lower back.

NamUs says the woman was wearing a medium black tank top, black leggings, a grey bra, and size 6 pink tennis shoes. It also lists a black Carhartt baseball cap and black, circle framed sunglasses being found near her body.

“We are hopeful of learning her identity so she can be properly laid to rest,” The post reads.

The woman’s case number listed by the forensic center is 20816-461.

The forensic center says to call its office at (865) 215-8000 or the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at (865) 215-7165 if you have a loved one that fits the woman’s demographics and has been missing since August 2022.

With the help of law enforcement, the center added that it has submitted her DNA for comparison. Additionally, the post says the forensic center has applied for a grant to pay for Forensic Genetic Genealogical testing, but it may be months before they get the funding needed.

Chris Thomas, Chief Administrative Officer of Knox County Regional Forensic Center, explained the grant would fully fund Forensic Genetic Genealogical testing for 14 cases at the center through Othram. Thomas shared the quoted cost for the testing is over $8,000, which covers the DNA extraction and refinement, SNP assessment and testing, six months of investigative work, and additional resources to help in the genealogical search to identify the woman.

Recently, Othram has been mentioned in East Tennessee news for helping to identify Charlotte Roberta Henry 48 years after she was found dead in Gatlinburg.

Thomas shared that the forensic center currently has 16 unidentified persons cases. To view all of the cases, click here.