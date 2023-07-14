KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After more than 38 years since her body was found, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for leads in the case of a 17-year-old girl who was found dead near Greeneville in 1985.

Elizabeth Lamotte’s body was found partially decomposed along I-81 in Greene County near Exit 44 on April 14, 1985, according to the TBI. When her body was found, Lamotte’s death was ruled a homicide, but she would not be identified until 33 years later using DNA.

The New Hampshire Department of Justice (NH DOJ) says Lamotte disappeared on November 22, 1984. from a Manchester, New Hampshire Youth Development Center where she had been placed at. The release says she left the facility on a furlough to Gill Stadium, but she never returned. On her 18th birthday, in July 1985, her case was discharged from the Youth Development Center. She had never returned to the facility.

Elizabeth Lamotte (TBI)

How Lamotte got from New Hampshire to East Tennessee is not explained in any releases from the TBI or the NH DOJ, but Lamotte’s body was found less than 5 months after she disappeared. The TBI said it submitted a sample of her DNA to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI) in 2006, and a profile was entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS.)

However, Lamotte wasn’t reported as missing to Manchester, New Hampshire, Police until more than 30 years after she disappeared, the NH DOJ said.

The tip that resulted in her being reported as a missing person came after a January 2017 press conference, when the New Hampshire Attorney General held a press conference with the state police’s cold case unit and the Manchester Police Department regarding a different unidentified persons case, the release said.

According to the NH DOJ, during the press conference, authorities released information was released about a suspect in the murders, Bob Evans, and his wife, known as Elizabeth Evans, who lived in Manchester in the early 1980s. The DOJ said authorities requested assistance from the publish to identify Elizabeth Evans.

A tip given to the was given to the New Hampshire State Police’s Cold Case Unit, and then passed to the Manchester Police Department, saying that Elizabeth Lamotte had “escaped” from the Youth Development Center and had not been heard from since. The DOJ’s release said the tipster thought she might be the Elizabeth Evans that the police were attempting to identify.

After talking with personnel from the Youth Development Center and Lamotte’s family and friends who confirmed she had been missing since 1984, she was entered as a missing person into the National Crime Information Center but the Manchester Police Department, the NH DOJ said. Two of Lamotte’s brothers provided DNA samples that were submitted to the National missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

On November 13, 2018, the NH DOJ says the UNTCHI notified the Manchester Police Department that they had matched the Lamotte brothers’ DNA to the remains found in Greene County in 1985 using mitochondrial DNA. According to the release, the likelihood of the match was determined to be 194.4 million times more likely than the remains origination from another individual in the United States.

In 2023, the TBI is asking the public for help to develop new leads in Lamotte’s case. The TBI said anyone with information about about her death, especially information about who she may have been with in the days before she died, is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).