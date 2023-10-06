DANDRIGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man found in dead in Dandridge remains unidentified after 20 years, but unlike many unidentified persons, his case has a photo of when he was living.

According the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) the man was found on June 14, 2003 in a Dandridge residence. The case notes state that the man had over 20 different identifications in his possession when he died, all of which were verified and found to be alive.

The notes explaining the circumstances around his death said that he was renting and living in the basement of a residence in Dandridge. NamUs also said he was using an alias at the time of his death. The GPS coordinates listed on the man’s NamUs profile pinpoint a home off of Sky Way near Douglas Lake, around halfway between Dandridge and Wilsonville.

A photo, possibly of an ID, showing an unidentified man found in Dandridge in 2003. (NamUs)

According to NamUs, the man whose case number is #UP1547 was approximately 5’5″ tall, 209 pounds, and was estimated to be between the ages of 41 and 50 years old. It was estimated that he had only been dead for hours when he was found.

A photo provided of the man which appears to have come from a AAA ID card shows that the man at one point had dark hair, a mustache, and may have worn glasses.

NamUs also stated that the man had possession of a “Canadian tag” registered to a company in Canada.