A reconstruction of what the unidentified woman’s face may have looked like. (NamUs)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman whose remains were found in Alcoa 20 years ago is still unidentified.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) says that the woman was found on March 25, 2003, less than half a mile from McGhee Tyson Airport. Her partial skeletal remains were found scattered in a drainage creek off Cusick Road, east of Wright Road.

NamUs says the woman was estimated to have died 8 months prior to when she was found.

According to the NamUs profile, she was Black or African American and was estimated to be between 17 and 25 years old. She was approximately 5’4″ and had synthetic hair woven into her natural hair.

One distinct characteristic about the woman was that she had extremely protruding front teeth, almost horizontal and that two of her left incisor (front) teeth were missing before she died, NamUs said.

NCMEC Forensic Artist completed a 2D facial reconstruction for the Jane Doe who was discovered in Alcoa on March 25, 2003. (NamUs)

A photo of the shirt found near the woman’s body shared by NamUs.

A sleeveless t-shirt with “I Don’t Need a Great Deal of Love, Just a Steady Supply” on the front and a blue fleece jacket were found near her body. A photo of the shirt shared by NamUs shows the shirt appears to have been a light color, with a blue or dark colored graphic on the front and sleeves and a red or orange detail along the neckline.

The Alcoa Police Department says that while there have not been any updates in the case, it is still open and ongoing.