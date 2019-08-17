Longtime Louisiana news anchor Nancy Parker dies in plane crash

Breaking News
Update as of August 7:08 p.m.:

Fox 8 Live in New Orleans has confirmed that their morning anchor Nancy Parker and a stunt pilot are the victims of the crash.

Parker was on assignment covering a news story.

She is survived by her husband and three children.

The pilot of the plane who also died was Franklin Augustus.

Details are limited on what led to the plane crash.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans authorities say two people have died in the crash of a small airplane.

The city said on its “Nola Ready” website that firefighters, emergency medical services and the police responded to the crash Friday afternoon. It says two fatalities have been confirmed.

The crash was in eastern New Orleans near the city’s Lakefront Airport, which accommodates smaller aircraft.

