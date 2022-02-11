KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former girl scouts, family members, supporters and friends are invited to hike during the second annual “Reach for the Peaks” fundraiser. The event celebrates both National Girl Scout Week and the 110th anniversary of the founding of Girl Scouts.

The hiking event will take place from March 5 – 13. Registration is open at https://bit.ly/3Bijck0 .

There are multiple tickets participants can purchase ranging from $35 – $150. All registration fees support Girl Scout program and strive to build girls of courage, confidence and character.

The $150 ticket will provide access to a meet and greet lunch with Jennifer Pharr Davis, the 2022 honorary Reach for the Peak hiker, author, entrepreneur and recognized adventurer. This will also include a signed copy of Davis’ book, Called Again: A Story of Love and Triumph, a knapsack and the independent hiker level registration.

“Whether hiking with a Girl Scout troop in the Great Smoky Mountains or in the backyard with your family, Reach for the Peaks is a terrific opportunity to get the community involved in supporting the development of young girls,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.

Participants are encouraged to strive for a 3.12 mile hike, in honor of the March 12. 1912 founding date, but any distance hike will help support the organization.

Connect with other hikers by using the hashtag #ReachforthePeaks on social media.