KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The historic Lookout Mountain Incline Railway in Chattanooga is planning to close on May 18 for maintenance.

It will reopen within a few weeks, but the official reopening date has not yet been shared by the railway.

“We are always grateful to the millions of passengers that have visited us over the years and want to make sure that our future guests are safe while riding America’s Most Amazing Mile,” said Lisa Maragnano, CEO of CARTA, who owns and operates the Incline Railway. “We routinely make repairs to the attraction to ensure a great guest experience.”

The railway is the steepest passenger railway in the world and takes people to the top of Lookout Mountain from the historic St. Elmo neighborhood of Chattanooga. It began operating in 1895.

More information can be found on ridetheincline.com.