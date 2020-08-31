HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Did country legend Loretta Lynn marry Kid Rock over the weekend? Not exactly.
“Sorry girls, he’s taken now!” the 88-year-old country legend wrote on her Facebook page.
Lynn said she was at a vow renewal over the weekend, when “things got crazy.”
She wrote she and Kid Rock “always teased about getting ourselves married” and “the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it.”
Lynn’s social media post received thousands of comments and shares.
LATEST STORIES:
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 68 new cases, one new death on Monday
- Oliver Springs Police launch investigation into Facebook post
- Loretta Lynn ‘marries’ Kid Rock in weekend ceremony
- Swift water on the French Broad River has paddlers calling for help
- Local company providing Covid-19 testing for families, businesses and schools