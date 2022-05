KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police are looking for the owners of a dog found in north Knoxville.

Officers found the dog while patrolling in the Bruhin Road and Breda Drive area around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. In a Facebook post, KPD shared, “We would like to get him back to his owner.’

If you are the dog’s owner you are asked to contact Young-Williams at 865-215-6599.