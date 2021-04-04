Lost your vaccination card? Here’s what to do

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend taking a photo of both sides of the card, in case you lose it. But if you forgot to do so, here’s what the CDC says you can do. (File/Getty)

(NEXSTAR) – After you receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you receive a vaccination card that records the type of vaccine and the date of the shot.

But what happens if you lose the card?

For one, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend taking a photo of both sides of the card, in case you lose it. But if you forgot to do so, here’s what the CDC says you can do:

Contact your vaccination provider directly to access your vaccination record.

If you can’t reach the vaccination provider, contact your state health department’s immunization information system. You can find state IIS info here.

If you enrolled in v-safe or VaxText, you can access your vaccination information through those tools.

If you have made every effort to receive a copy of your vaccination card and still need a second shot, talk to a vaccination provider.

When you do receive your vaccination card, don’t post a selfie, watchdog groups say.

According to the Better Business Bureau, posting your vaccination card on social media can make you the victim of identity theft and “can help scammers create phony versions.”

“Your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine. If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use,” the group warns.

The Federal Trade Commission echoed the bureau, likewise warning of the threat of identity theft when posting a photo of your card.

That’s not the only problem at play, however. According to the bureau, scammers in Great Britain have been caught selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TikTok, and “it’s only a matter of time before similar cons come to the United States.”

Posting photos of the cards helps provide scammers with information they can use to create phony cards, BBB said.

BBB recommends the following actions to keep yourself safe: