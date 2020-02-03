Loudon Co. authorities confirm at least one dead in I-40 crash

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re working to learn more information following a fatal crash in Loudon County early Monday.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed at least one death after a crash just before 1 a.m. Monday shut down westbound I-40 near Watt Road for over two hours.

Westbound lanes of I-40 were completely shut down with traffic diverted to southbound I-75. Roads were cleared a little after 3 a.m.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.