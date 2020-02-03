Closings
There are currently 17 active closings. Click for more details.

Loudon Co. authorities confirm at least one dead in I-40 crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re working to learn more information following a fatal crash in Loudon County early Monday.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed at least one death after a crash just before 1 a.m. Monday shut down westbound I-40 near Watt Road for over two hours.

Westbound lanes of I-40 were completely shut down with traffic diverted to southbound I-75. Roads were cleared a little after 3 a.m.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter