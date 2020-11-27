Loudon Co. Powerball player wins $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation said Friday that a lucky Powerball player out of Loudon County now has 50,000 new reasons to be thankful.

The player, who bought the winning ticket at the Cheeyo Way Food Lion in Loudon, won $50,000 in Wednesday night’s drawing by matching four of the five white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball.

No further details about the player were yet available, as the prize had not yet been claimed.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $216 million, and the next drawing is Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020