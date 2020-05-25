Loudon Co. Sheriff: Missing Tellico Village woman’s body located, investigation remains ongoing

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the body of the Tellico Village woman for whom authorities had been searching was found.

According to LCSO, on Monday, LCSO’s Patrol Deputies and CID Detectives responded to a report of a possible deceased woman. Once on scene, they were able to confirm that the body is that of Geraldine Cadwalader, 67, who had previously been reported as missing.

LCSO investigators said Cadwalader’s body was taken to Knox County Forensic Center for an autopsy and the investigation into her death is ongoing.

“From Sheriff Guider, the CID Detective’s assigned to this case, and myself, we want to thank the dozens of people, and numerous agencies, who gave their assistance throughout the search for Mrs. Geraldine Cadwalader. Additionally, the family requested that we share their gratitude for the many people involved in this search,” said Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis with LCSO.

No further details were yet available.

