Loudon Co. Sheriff seeks missing 67-year-old woman from Tellico Village

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from the Tellico Village community.

On Friday, LCSO posted to its Facebook asked for people to be on the lookout for a vehicle connected to the missing woman, who was not named.

She is described as a 67-year-old female from the Tellico Village community.

The vehicle to look out for is a 4-door, white 2008 Mercury Milan. It is displaying a Tennessee Registration of CDQ-878.

(Image via LCSO)

If you see this vehicle you are asked to call the Loudon County E-911 Center at (865) 458-9081.

