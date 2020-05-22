TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from the Tellico Village community.
On Friday, LCSO posted to its Facebook asked for people to be on the lookout for a vehicle connected to the missing woman, who was not named.
She is described as a 67-year-old female from the Tellico Village community.
The vehicle to look out for is a 4-door, white 2008 Mercury Milan. It is displaying a Tennessee Registration of CDQ-878.
If you see this vehicle you are asked to call the Loudon County E-911 Center at (865) 458-9081.
LATEST STORIES
- Reopening Knox County: YMCA of East Tennessee to open pools
- President Trump honors Class of 2020 at White House
- Community theatre hosts virtual performance
- Loudon Co. Sheriff seeks missing 67-year-old woman from Tellico Village
- VP Pence visits Georgia, praises Kemp’s early action to reopen state