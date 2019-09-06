Loudon County authorities arrest suspect in armed robbery

Loudon County deputies and K9’s capture a man suspected of armed robbery.

Russell Humphreys allegedly robbed the Highway 72 Market and Deli Tuesday around 9 p.m., holding the gas station attendant at gunpoint while demanding cash.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the search for the Loudon man. Deputies were able to locate Humphreys after getting tips that he had run into nearby woods.

He is now charged with aggravated robbery and is being held at the Loudon County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.