Loudon County authorities searching for missing 11-year-old girl

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider says Hannah Majors, 11, was last seen by her mother in the Malone Road area of Loudon County around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Majors is described to be between 4’9″ and 5’0″ and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with dark blue jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Loudon County E-911 Center at (865) 458-9081.