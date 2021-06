LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – An early morning structure fire in Loudon County is under investigation after crews were called to the scene around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Loudon County fire crews and LCSO deputies responded to a report of a structure fire on Alpine Drive in Northern Loudon County around 3 a.m. this morning.









All occupants have been accounted for and are not hurt. The cause of the fire is unknown.