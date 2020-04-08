Loudon County deputies ‘arrest’ stray pig, looking to find owner

Loudon County deputies are asking for your help as they search for the owner of a stray pig.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post they found the, “little delinquent pig out staging a one swine road block” on Highway 11 in Philadelphia.

After a short chase, they were able to take the pig into custody and take her back to the Loudon County Animal Shelter.

If she belongs to you, you’re asked to give the shelter a call at 865-458-5593.