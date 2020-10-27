Loudon County deputies investigating stolen side-by-side

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Loudon County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation division is asking for your help in a theft case.

A 2019 Polaris S Turbo RZR side-by-side vehicle was stolen rom the area of Highway 11 near the Dixie Lee Junction near the Loudon and Knox County Lines. Deputies said the theft occurred on Thursday, October 22.

Anyone with information on the side by or side or the truck shown here is ask to call 865-986-4823.