Loudon County authorities are warning people about recent dry conditions after fire crews tackled a large brush fire in Lenoir City on Monday.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said the fire started behind a home on Martel Road Monday night and spread out of control.

First responders were able to contain the brush fire. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is taking time to remind people to monitor fires for embers that might cause flames to spread, especially with dry conditions.