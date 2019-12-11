Loudon County man pleads guilty to killing sister & fiancée

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Lenoir City man pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree murder on Wednesday.

Colby Cannon, 30, is now convicted in the 2017 shooting deaths of his fiancée Bethany McKenzie and his sister, Taylor (Cannon) Creamer.

Investigators saying Cannon shot the women outside of his home after an argument in June 2017: McKenzie was pronounced dead at the scene, while Creamer had been taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center where she died.

Colby Shane Cannon. (FILE Photo: LCSO)

Cannon gets two life sentences

Cannon appeared in court Wednesday, Dec. 11 where he signed a plea agreement.

He was sentenced to serve two life sentences in prison and will be eligible for parole in a minimum of 51 years.

