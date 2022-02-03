KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Loudon County is mourning after a longtime deputy was killed in a wreck on Interstate 75 on Thursday morning.

Deputy Sgt. Chris Jenkins was attempting to remove a ladder in the roadway when slowed vehicles were struck by a tractor-trailer that also struck Jenkins, killing him. The tractor-trailer struck two vehicles before also striking the Jenkins’ unit. The wreck happened around 7 a.m. near a bridge crossing the Tennessee River, about 7 miles south of Lenoir City.

“Things like this can easily be secured and then Jenkins would be here with us,” said a spokesman for the Tennessee Highway Patrol at Thursday’s press conference.

Loudon County is asking for anyone who may have information on how the ladder came to be in the roadway to contact them. There were 4 to 5 people behind Jenkins who saw what happened, the department said. The driver of the tractor-trailer is cooperating and undergoing a blood draw as part of standard operating procedure.

Jenkins has worked with Loudon County’s K-9 unit, and in August 2019 he spoke about the loss of LCPD K-9 Officer Dagger and in 2019 Jenkins spoke when retired K-9 officer Diego died. Jenkins was also vocal about protecting K-9 officers in the field.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.