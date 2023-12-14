LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s time to check your tickets. A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was bought in Lenoir City, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The lucky winner purchased their ticket at the Red Top located at 376 West Hills Drive in Lenoir City, Tennessee Lottery said.

The ticket matched four balls and the Powerball that were drawn Tuesday night, making it worth $50,000. The player also added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar, which doubled the prize to $100,000.

They weren’t the only winner in Tennessee though. Another winner in Decatur County won $50,000 for matching four numbers and the Powerball in the Double Play drawing which is held after the Powerball drawing. They purchased their ticket from the Mega Mart Express located at 420 Tennessee Avenue North in Parsons.

The winning number from the Tuesday, Dec. 13 drawing were:

3, 8, 41, 56, 64, with Powerball of 18

No one took home the estimated $504 million jackpot Tuesday night, although two winners took home $2,000,000.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16. The jackpot is estimated to grow to $535 million with a cash value of $257.6 million.