KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular, Nashville-based craft brewery announced plans to build a 21,000-square-foot taproom and manufacturing facility in Lenoir City on Monday.

Tennessee Brew Works will build its second manufacturing site and taproom inside a former fire station located at 200 East Depot Street in Lenoir City. It is projected to open in Spring 2024.

The Lenoir City Barrel House will feature a built-in courtyard with indoor and outdoor seating, an expanded kitchen and a large private event space. It will also serve as a live music venue.

Tennessee Brew Works is an independently owned and operated craft brewery that was founded in 2013. An award-winning brewery, they recently won a bronze medal in the coveted Great American Beer Festival.

Using data from BeerAdvocate, Stacker compiled a list of breweries with the most top 100 ranked beers in Tennessee. Tennessee Brew Works landed at No. 4 on the list.

“We are excited to bring a unique and family-friendly experience to Lenoir City,” said Alex Leibow, Tennessee Brew Works executive chef. “Staying true to our mission, we are focusing on sourcing local ingredients, creating a strong working relationship with the community, and ultimately delivering the best of Tennessee and craft beer in our culinary creations.”

The company introduced the first beer brewed with 100% Tennessee grains in 2018, the State Park Blonde Ale. It is the official beer of Tennessee State Parks and a portion of proceeds benefit Tennessee State Parks Conservancy for the preservation of the state’s 56 State Parks.

“Agriculture is our state’s number one industry and we appreciate Tennessee Brew Works for contributing to that success,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “This company has gone above and beyond to form relationships with farmers and to highlight Tennessee-grown ingredients in their beers and on their menu. Our communities benefit from successful partnerships between local businesses and local farms. Tennessee Brew Works’ commitment to supporting Tennessee agriculture illustrates the positive impact that can result.”