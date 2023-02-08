LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are seeking information about two structure fires in Lenoir City.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1 around 4 a.m., two large barns on Hotchkiss Valley Road East in Lenoir City were burned down. The cause of the fires is believed to be arson.

LCSO Fire Investigator Sergeant Detective Kevin Kirkland is working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate the fire. They are reaching out to the public in hopes of gaining additional information on what happened.

Rubble left behind after a barn fire. (Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

Rubble left behind after a barn fire. (Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact the TBI Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s).

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Those with information need to call the hotline and not the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office directly.