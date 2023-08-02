KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six-hundred new jobs are coming to Loudon County. Governor Bill Lee and state economic development leaders announced that Hanon Systems will establish a new manufacturing presence in the county.

Hanon Systems is a leading supplier of thermal and energy management solutions for the automotive industry. The company employs more than 22,000 people across 21 countries and is headquartered in South Korea. Now, the company is coming to Tennessee.

“Loudon County is very excited about an international company of Hanon Systems’ caliber locating here. The number and the quality of jobs they are bringing will improve the job market landscape not just locally but regionally,” Loudon County Mayor Buddy Bradshaw said. “I am very excited and anxious to see this partnership flourish and look forward to all that Hanon Systems will bring to the Loudon County community.”

According to the state, Hanon Systems is investing nearly $170 million to establish a new facility in Huntingdon Park in Loudon. Bradshaw added that the company will also have a competitive pay scale, and the TVA said the company will help attract and retain jobs in the area.

“Tennessee is at the center of the automotive industry, and Hanon Systems’ decision to invest nearly $170 million in Loudon County is a testament to Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, thriving economy and highly skilled workforce. I thank Hanon Systems for creating 600 new jobs that will create tremendous opportunity for Tennesseans across the region,” said Governor Bill Lee.

Once the new operation is ready, the facility will supply thermal solutions for electrified mobility to automakers across North America.

“The City of Loudon is very excited to be partnering with a well-established South Korean company that will help position us into a competitive position by providing quality electric vehicle component parts to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) marketplace. This partnership will also help strengthen the Loudon County job market by providing additional skilled trade positions to our growing workforce opportunities,” said Loudon Mayor Jeff Harris.