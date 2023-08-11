KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new bilingual storybook trail in Loudon County will open later this month. It is the county’s first-ever storybook trail.

The trail was created by the Loudon County Library Board in partnership with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) and features the bilingual edition Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors.” It is located on the Town Creek Greenway at Rock Springs Park in Lenoir City.

“We wanted our storybook trail to be a place for all Loudon County families to enjoy, so selecting a book that was in English and Spanish was a no-brainer,” said Library Board Outreach Committee Chair Beth Waldman.

A grand opening will be held for the trail on Wednesday, August 23. The event includes a kid-friendly ribbon cutting and each child who attends will receive a free hardback copy of the “Coat of Many Colors”.

The Loudon County Library Board began discussing the possibility of a storybook trail in 2020. The board then successfully secured a GELF grant, with support from the Women’s Suburbia Club of Lenoir City, Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens and Loudon County Mayor Buddy Bradshaw.

The signs for the trail were created by DII Graphics Signs & Engravers in Lenoir City. The trail was installed by Lenoir City Parks & Recreation.

“We’re thankful to our partners in this project and thrilled it’s finally time to open the storybook trail,” said Library Board Chair Ruth McQueen. “We hope the community loves the trail as much as we do and sees that our Loudon County libraries are living up to their motto ‘We Are More Than Books.’”