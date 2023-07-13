LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Four children were injured while boating on Tellico Lake on Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA).

The children were on the inner tube being pulled behind a boat when another boat hit them, TWRA said in a news release. The collision occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Three of the children were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.