TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village.

The Loudon County Sherriff’s Office reports the Tanasi Country Club’s main building is a ‘total loss’ after it caught fire Saturday evening.

Courtesy: Loudon County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities believe the fire started in the kitchen area and they say the fire spread quickly over the entire premises.

According to Loudon County Sheriff’s Department, people were evacuated fast and there were no reports of injuries.

“While the building is a total loss, we are thankful that all those inside were evacuated quickly and no loss of life occurred,” Loudon County Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis said.

The fire is currently under investigation.