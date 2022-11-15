LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A semi tractor-trailer overturns over the railing on I-75 near mile marker 81.6, according to the SmartWay TDOT map.

I-75 is currently closed as of 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Crews are currently working to get the semi. According to the TDOT camera, the semi was currently pulled out.

Loudon County Chief Deputy Zac Frye said the deputies responded to the scene to help with traffic control. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

There were no reports of injuries, according to Frye.