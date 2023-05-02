LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a standoff in Lenoir City after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance.

The sheriff’s office released on Tuesday that they responded to the disturbance between a father and son on the 11000 block of Highway 11E around 1:45 p.m.

Loudon County Chief Deputy Zac Frye said that dispatch was informed by the father that his son had threatened him and killed their family dog.

Deputies were able to get the father and other resident out of the home. The suspect barricaded himself in the basement with weapons, Frye said.

A Blount County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team has arrived at the scene.

Additionally, detectives are in the process of writing an affidavit to secure an arrest warrant.