LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in relation to a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 10 in the 22000 block of Martel Road in Lenoir City. LCSO said the victim is in stable condition at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office said a suspect was identified in the shooting as James Burch. According to LCSO, Burch left the residence shortly after the shooting in a white work van.

James Burch (Loudon County Sheriff’s Office) A photo of the work van that Burch allegedly left the residence after the shooting in, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. (LCSO)

A photo of the work van shared by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shows decals on the rear side of the van that read “Painting Unlimited Plus.”

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says it and other law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area are searching for Burch, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Burch’s whereabouts should contact the Loudon County E-911 Center at 865-458-9081.