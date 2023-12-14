PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead and two roadway intersections in Philadelphia, Tennessee are closed after a crash involving a train Thursday afternoon.

A Loudon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said a driver of a vehicle died in a crash involving a train in Philadelphia on Thursday. A photo from the scene shows a heavily damaged car on its side.

Loudon County Sheriff’s Office personnel at the scene of a fatal wreck involving a train near the entrance of Sweetwater Valley Farm in Philadelphia, TN on Dec. 14, 2023.

Pond Creek Road at Elm Street and Christian Street at Church Street are both shut down while authorities investigate. The crash occurred near the entrance to Sweetwater Valley Farm off of Highway 11, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver has not yet been identified.

It’s unclear how long the roadways will be blocked. The Spring Street crossing is clear and can be used as an alternate route.