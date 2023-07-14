KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At least one person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on I-75 South near Old Kingston Road in Loudon County. The crash has blocked the southbound lanes causing major backups in the area.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers are at the crash scene investigating. The sheriff’s office added that the crash involved a commercial vehicle. The TDOT map shows that the crash was reported at 4:58 a.m.

LCSO said that there is not ” an estimated time frame of when I-75 South will be opened.” Other roads impacted by the congestion; include Highway 321, Highway 11, Highway 72, Highway 70 East, Old Highway 95, Sugarlimb Rd, Broadway, Mulberry Street, Hotchkiss Valley Road East and Loudon Ridge Road.

The sheriff’s office asks people to use caution and avoid this area if possible. Those that need to travel in this area are warned to plan for delays.