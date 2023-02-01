LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A fugitive is currently in custody after a chase in Loudon County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Taylor, 34. (Courtesy of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

LCSO said the Lenoir City Police Department attempted a traffic stop on Christopher Taylor, of Rockwood. Taylor reportedly fled in a vehicle and crashed. He would then flee on foot.

LCSO Corporal Chance Gray and K-9 Kora were able to track down Taylor and took him into custody without any incident.

Taylor, 34, is being held at the Loudon County Detention Facility. He is waiting on pending charges from multiple agencies.

Roane County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in the search.