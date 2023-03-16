LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – First responders are at the scene of a Lenoir City truck stop after a leak of hazardous materials was reported on Thursday.

A tractor-trailer leaking hazardous materials at the TA Truck Stop on Watt Road has been reported around 4:30 p.m. by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

People are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible as crews are assisting with the cleanup process.

Agencies at the scene include the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Knox County Rural Metro Hazmat Crews, Loudon County Emergency Management Agency and Loudon County Fire/Rescue.