Smoke coming out of the basement of a house fire in Greenback Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Frank Serafino)

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) — An accidental fire has damaged a 3,300 sq. ft. home in Greenback Tuesday afternoon after a man was working on his law mower, according to the Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.

The male resident was working on his lawn mower when the engine “exploded,” Greenback Fire Chief Ronnie Lett told WATE. Crews responded to the home on Highway 411 around 4:36 p.m.

(Photo: Frank Serafino)

(Photo: Frank Serafino)

(Photo: Frank Serafino)

Lett said the fire started at the basement, went through the floor of the living room and spread to the third floor.

Neighbors reportedly helped both residents get out of the home.

Lett said other departments responded to help extinguish the fire including Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department, Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department, Philadelphia Volunteer Fire Department and Loudon County Fire & Rescue. They were able to extinguish the fire.

After further investigation, crews determined it was an accidental fire. The residents are speaking with the Red Cross for assistance.