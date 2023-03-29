Crews arrived at the scene of a house fire on Martel Road in Lenoir City on March 29, 2023. (Courtesy of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been found dead in a house fire in Lenoir City on Wednesday, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO is assisting the Loudon County Fire/Rescue and EMS personnel in extinguishing a fire on the 2300 block of Martel Road near Avery Street.

Around 11:18 p.m., LCSO confirmed that one person has been found deceased.

“Please avoid the area as personnel work to extinguish the fire,” LCSO said on Facebook.

Martel Road has been closed as investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.