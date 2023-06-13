KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a residence in Lenoir City.

The remains were found in the outbuilding of a residence in the 2800 block of Martel Road according to LCSO. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office went on to say that it appears that the remains are “very old archeological artifacts that were kept from the previous owner.”

However, detectives are still treating this as an “active investigation” until further information is found.