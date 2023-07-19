LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian killed in a Loudon County crash on July 18.

The crash happened just before midnight on I-40 near mile marker 365, according to THP’s preliminary report. According to THP, Tristan Ridings, 25, was killed in the crash.

According to the report, Ridings had been in a separate crash when he was attempting to flag down a vehicle. He stepped off the right shoulder into the lane in front of a Nissan Versa, THP said.

No other injuries were reported in the crash, and no charges were filed against the driver of the Nissan Versa.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said that a portion of eastbound Interstate 40 had reopened following a fatal crash overnight involving a pedestrian near mile marker 365 early in the morning on July 19.

The shutdown was announced by LCSO around 12:24 a.m. due to a fatal “vehicle versus pedestrian accident,” according to the agency’s social media post, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol was also on the scene to investigate the crash.

By 5:09 a.m. Wednesday, the I-40 lanes that had been shut down for the crash investigation were reopened.

Traffic had been diverted from I-40 at exit 364 onto Highway 321.