LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Students and families will see additional security at schools in Loudon County Friday after a student was detained Thursday following a threat. Multiple agencies are increasing their presence around all schools within the district.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office shared the update on its social media following Thursday’s incident. Sheriff Jimmy Davis assured the community that there were no additional credible threats related to the incident at Lenoir City High School on Thursday.

“There are no additional credible threats to our schools after today’s events, however we feel it is the right thing to do to ensure the safety of our children and faculty. Our highest priority is the safety and well being of our community, we feel this is the right response to help put everyone at peace of mind.”

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Lenoir City Police Department, Loudon Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol will be increasing their presence around all schools within Loudon County.

Deputies say “a shooting threat” was posted to Snapchat and the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution Thursday. The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says no weapons were found and the threat appears to be “unfounded.”

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

At this time, no charges have been filed – and the identity of the student has not been released. The Lenoir City Police Department is handling the investigation with assistance by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.