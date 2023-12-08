LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two inmates at the Loudon County jail are making Christmas possible for children in need through Toys for Tots this year.

Kaleb Giles and Joe Corbin have both been in the jail since March of this year, serving for non-violent crimes. After becoming part of the road work team, the pair took on a news project for the holiday season.

Over the last few weeks, they have helped pick up and organize toys for more than 100 children’s Christmas gifts through the sheriff’s office work with Toys for Tots.

“I wanted to do it because it’s a chance to not only give back to the community and to help and do things I haven’t been able to do, but it’s a chance to gain something from it myself, it’s a chance to have a sense or feeling of accomplishment and a lot of respect, things I normally haven’t had,” Corbin said.

Both said it made them feel like a part of the community again, and inspired them to stay involved once they get out.

“Doing time and being locked up and still being able to be part of something as big as this in the county, you know sometimes when you’re locked up you feel kind of alone and this experience has given us a reason to smile and wake up in the morning and want to do our best,” Giles said.

Throughout the experience, Sheriff Jimmy Davis has seen a change in them too.

“Our philosophy has always been they’re not bad people, they’ve made bad decisions,” Davis said. “They may be at the worst point of their life and if we can correct that that’s why corrections is called corrections, is correcting their behavior, give them some things they may not have ever had.”

The sheriff enlisted their help on another project, building three wooden crosses to go on the roof of the sheriff’s office for Christmas.

“I was proud of myself, and Kaleb too. I think it turned out great and doing that has showed me that I’m learning things from this and I’m going to learn things that I can take with me through life and I’m doing things I haven’t done before,” Corbin said.

They plan to continue giving back to the community, specifically to kids in need.

“Maybe be an inspiration to them as far as well he did wrong but he’s trying his best to get back on the right path and I think that’s the most important thing,” Giles said.

Giles will be released from jail at the end of December, and Corbin will be released in March.