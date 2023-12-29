KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been indicted on felony charges following a Tellico Lake boating collision in July that injured four children.

Scott Reasonover, 48, of Knoxville, was indicted on one count of Felony Vehicular Assault, four counts of Reckless Endangerment with a deadly weapon, one count of Boating Under the Influence, and one count of Boating Under the Influence with child enhancement penalty by a Loudon County Grand Jury.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Reasonover was found to be the operator of a boat that collided with a tube being pulled by another boat. Four children were on the tube, TWRA said in a July news release. Three out of the four children were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries and the fourth was transferred to children’s hospital for specialized treatment.

Reasonover was taken into custody on outstanding warrants by the Knoxville Police Department. He will be brought back to Loudon County for his arraignment.

His bond has been set at $15,000.