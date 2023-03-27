LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tennessee man has been charged after a crash caused two children to be severely injured on Monday.

Dwright D. Bell, 30, has been charged with DUI, vehicular assault and child restraint.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Bell was driving his Ford F150 on I-75 South in Loudon County when he “failed to maintain its travel lane and exited the roadway to the right, overturned and rolled.”

His truck stopped at the right side of the road.

THP investigators found that there were five juvenile passengers in the truck.

Two of the juveniles suffered severe injuries, the preliminary report said. They were taken by LifeStar to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Map, the crash happened around 3:12 p.m. EST. One lane was shut down as crews were working to clear the scene, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.