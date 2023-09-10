LOUNDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Loudon County man was arrested after barricading himself in his home following an argument with his spouse Sunday, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said they received a call around noon, reporting that a man had fired shots at his spouse and then barricaded himself inside of his home on the 200 block of Slab Town Road in rural southern Loudon County.

The man was identified as James Wold by LCSO, who said he fired two shots at his spouse following an argument. The spouse left the residence, and then Wold allegedly barricaded himself in the house after law enforcement arrived.

Deputies on the scene began negotiations with Wold, attempting to get him to surrender and leave the house. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office was called for assistance. After two hours, Wold surrendered and exited the house, LCSO said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wold was placed under arrest and is being held at the Loudon County Detention Center.

LCSO added that the investigation is active and ongoing.