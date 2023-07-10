LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Lenoir City is coming together to support one of their own after a car wreck while on the job.

On July 6, Gabe Manning works as a UPS driver with a route in Knoxville and was injured after being in a wreck with another commercial vehicle on Ball Camp Pike.

Neal Denton lives next door to Manning and said he is always there when he needs him.

“Gabe is a wonderful guy and willing to help anybody in the neighborhood, helps me all the time with all kinds of projects. He’s just the kind of guy who really wants to be sure that everybody gets what they need,” he said.

Denton added that Manning’s presence is felt by everyone in the neighborhood.

“He talks to everybody, he knows everything about our families and the people around here, he loves to interact with folks and he’s always willing to be, not only helpful but to be a part of people’s lives. Just a wonderful man,” he said.

Gabe Manning with his wife, Lisa, and their children.

Gabe Manning.

Gabe Manning working as a UPS delivery driver.

Since the wreck, Manning and his family have seen support not only from his neighbors but also from his coworkers and customers on his route in Knoxville.

“I don’t think Gabe’s ever met a stranger so I’m pretty sure that at UPS, they are all very strong, they’re just like brothers, so there was huge prayer vigil for him there and he’s pretty much everybody’s favorite UPS driver,” said Kelly Cusick, another neighbor.

Cusick has known Manning and his twin sister since they were kids. She set up an online fundraiser for the family and organized a prayer circle in the neighborhood.

“Jesus says, ‘Love thy neighbor’ and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re actually getting to prove it and show it, and love on Gabe and his family,” Cusick said.

All the neighbors agreed that they want Manning and his family to know how many people are supporting them during this time.

“He is one of my very best friends, we spend a ton of time together, and I just pray for healing because he is such a wonderful person,” Denton said.

Manning is still in the hospital and undergoing more surgeries. MEDIC Regional Blood Center is holding a blood drive at the Food City in Lenoir City on July 11 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

For anyone who wants to support Manning can talk to the MEDIC staff to donate.