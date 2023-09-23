LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is in custody after police found a Lenoir City man stabbed Saturday morning, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 1600 block of Old Highway 95 around 9:35 a.m. after it was reported that a man had been stabbed.

While deputies were headed to the residence, they learned that the suspect in the stabbing had left the scene and was threatening to harm themself near mile marker 80 on Interstate 75, which is approximately a mile away from where the stabbing happened, LCSO said.

Deputies responded to both locations, and both individuals were found.

The victim was taken to UT Medical Center with multiple stab wounds. The sheriff’s office said they are in stable condition.

Deputies and LCSO negotiators took the suspect into custody after about 30 minutes of negotiating.

The suspect is at the Loudon County Detention Center and charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office. They said this is an active investigation.