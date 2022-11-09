LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — An accused stalker has been arrested after police say he posted several threatening videos to social media and stalked one of his former coworkers.

Jacob Yerkes was arrested on stalking and harassment charges after a joint investigation by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and the Lenoir City Police Department. Public interest led the Federal Bureau of Investigation Joint Terrorism Task Force to also become involved in the case.

Jacob Yerkes (Photo via Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

According to police, the victim of this case has dealt with Yerkes’ unwanted advances since mid-June.

Since then, records show Yerkes continued to contact the victim any way he could, through social media, texts, and most recently, by showing up at her work and following her in his car.

Records show Lenoir City police first encountered Yerkes when he when to the Lenoir City Municipal Offices where he said he had been threatened by a woman’s father after trying to impress her at work.

“He went on to say that he was just trying to let her listen to a song that he had written for her,” said Lenoir City Police Chief Don White. “He made several comments that were very odd. Said some things like women fantasize about being stalked and said several other comments that were just very inappropriate.”

Videos, including some found on social media uploaded by Yerkes himself, show Yerkes saying women enjoy being chased and have fantasies of being raped.

“We did determine that we would be able to elevate the charge from just a stalking and harassment charge to harassment and an aggravated stalking,” explained White.

With the charges set, law enforcement set out to find Yerkes; they did so at a local hotel. Once in custody, police say the alarming rhetoric didn’t stop.

“He did say some more bizarre things that gave us concern,” White told WATE.

Yerkes has been booked in the Loudon County Jail. No bond has been set.

As the case against Yerkes continues, members of law enforcement are also working to get his social media videos taken down. White also says there may be more victims out there. If that is you, you are urged to contact Lenoir City police.