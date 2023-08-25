LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A deputy arrested four people after they found 2.4 pounds of pressed fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on I-75 late Sunday night according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said the deputy made the traffic stop because of a traffic violation, but after finding probable cause, they searched the vehicle and found 2.4 pounds of pressed fentanyl pills and approximately $8,000 in cash.

In total, the sheriff’s department said the occupants of the car had approximately 11,000 pills that had a street value of $275,000.

A photo of the items seized during a traffic stop on I-75 on August 20. Items shown include a handgun, a bag of fentanyl pills, money, and drug paraphernalia. (Loudon County Sheriff’s Office)

Richard Allen Jr., Jayden Jennings, Krista McDaniel, and Seneca Gentry were arrested and are facing drug charges, LCSO said.

Additionally, when McDaniel entered the Loudon County Detention Center, LCSO said she “introduced approximately 80 pressed fentanyl pills and 1oz of fentanyl powder.” In addition to her drug charges, she facing charges of assault, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, identity theft, and tampering with evidence.