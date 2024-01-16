KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Loudon County man came to the rescue Tuesday, pulling two semi-trucks that were stranded in the snow with his pickup truck.

Jason Thomas was driving around Loudon Tuesday looking at the snow when he ran into an officer from the Loudon City Police Department who was getting ready to try to get two stranded semi-trucks out of the road.

“Being my truck was a larger size truck, I told him that I would try to pull him for him, and get them up into a safe area,” said Thomas.

He said the trucks were a “little larger” than anything he’s towed before, but he’s always been the kind of person who helps out when he can.

“I just have always been kind of that person or the one that would help if I could help,” Thomas said. “I keep my faith good in the Lord. So I kind of figured I could get it to go. As long as he’s with me, I can get it to go.”

With that faith, and a steady foot on the gas in his 2016 RAM 2500, Thomas helped move the trucks out of the way. He said the white truck was about 51,000 pounds, and the yellow semi was around 74,000 pounds.

When asked if there’s a secret to towing a semi-truck, Thomas had a simple answer: “Pray.”

“Pray and just again stay steady and and just as long as the driver in the truck can understand. Then and, both keep a steady pace and he keeps his tire spinning. Then you just pull and stay steady. That’s about all you can do with them when they’re that size,” he said.

Thomas added that he’s always been someone who rides around and helps get vehicles out if they’re stuck or at least helps people get home if they can’t get the car out.